Omnia Family Wealth LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 0.5% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $439.39. 518,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,814. The business’s fifty day moving average is $415.31 and its 200 day moving average is $389.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.53 and a fifty-two week high of $441.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,237 shares of company stock worth $17,069,612 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.