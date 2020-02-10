Omnia Family Wealth LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 93.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,550 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 16.8% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $36,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 258,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,348,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.74. 4,765,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,255,791. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.18. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $44.67.

