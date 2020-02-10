Omnitude (ECOM) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.81 Million

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. Omnitude has a market cap of $245,736.00 and approximately $1.81 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omnitude token can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Omnitude

Omnitude’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 tokens. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude.

Buying and Selling Omnitude

Omnitude can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

