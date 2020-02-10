OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) & Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Financial Contrast

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) and Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get OMV alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OMV and Bonterra Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMV 0 0 0 0 N/A Bonterra Energy 1 1 0 0 1.50

Bonterra Energy has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. Given Bonterra Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bonterra Energy is more favorable than OMV.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OMV and Bonterra Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMV $26.28 billion 0.61 $1.88 billion $5.57 8.89 Bonterra Energy $155.22 million 0.55 $5.53 million N/A N/A

OMV has higher revenue and earnings than Bonterra Energy.

Risk and Volatility

OMV has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bonterra Energy has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Bonterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OMV and Bonterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMV 7.15% 9.93% 4.13% Bonterra Energy 5.12% -1.57% -0.69%

Summary

OMV beats Bonterra Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

OMV Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It has proven reserves of 1.27 billion barrels of oil equivalent; and proven and probable reserves of 2.16 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The Downstream segment refines, processes, and sells petroleum products to commercial and private customers. This segment operates refineries in Schwechat, Austria; Burghausen, Germany; and Petrobrazi, Romania with an annual capacity of 17.8 million metric tons, as well as operates a retail network of approximately 2,100 filling stations. It is also involved in gas transportation, as well as gas supply, marketing, and trading businesses. It operates gas storages facilities with a capacity of 30 TWh; an approximately 900 km long high-pressure natural gas pipeline network; and a gas-fired power plant in Romania. OMV Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia. Bonterra Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.