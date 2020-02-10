OP Coin Price Tops $0.0001 (OPC)

OP Coin (CURRENCY:OPC) traded 457% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. One OP Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. OP Coin has a market cap of $134,613.00 and approximately $116.00 worth of OP Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OP Coin has traded up 642% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OP Coin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00048425 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00069131 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000749 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00080644 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,809.77 or 0.99598775 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000643 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000406 BTC.

OP Coin Coin Profile

OP Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. OP Coin’s total supply is 2,473,656,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,984,784 coins. The official website for OP Coin is opcoin.info. The Reddit community for OP Coin is /r/OPCoin_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OP Coin’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin.official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OP Coin

OP Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OP Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OP Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OP Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OP Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OP Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.