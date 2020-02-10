Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Yum China in a report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum China’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

YUMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 price target on shares of Yum China in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Yum China in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.95.

NYSE YUMC opened at $42.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Yum China has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $50.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $91,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,440.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

