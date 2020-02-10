Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer analyst E. Rajavelu now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ARWR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $40.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average is $43.41.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.63 million.

In related news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 35,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $2,141,409.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 882,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,080,298.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $1,993,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 424,536 shares in the company, valued at $20,989,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,518 shares of company stock worth $15,591,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

