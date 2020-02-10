Oppenheimer Weighs in on Match Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Match Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a return on equity of 276.03% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

MTCH stock opened at $77.75 on Monday. Match Group has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $95.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 24.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.