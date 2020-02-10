OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Given Buy Rating at Piper Sandler

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 242.86% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OptiNose’s FY2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub downgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on OptiNose in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptiNose currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

OptiNose stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a market cap of $291.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.78. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69). The business had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 137.60% and a negative net margin of 419.37%. As a group, analysts predict that OptiNose will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptiNose news, Director Joseph C. Scodari purchased 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $52,704.00. Also, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $11,462,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in OptiNose during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

