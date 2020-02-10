Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Cut by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 2.9% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,643 shares of company stock valued at $15,306,458 in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.85. 244,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,300,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.57. The firm has a market cap of $175.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

