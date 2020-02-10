Orbitcoin One Day Volume Tops $98.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 339.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002288 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 27.6% against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $728,637.00 and $98.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

