Orbs 1-Day Volume Tops $336,624.00 (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $16.71 million and $336,624.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Bilaxy, Upbit and ProBit Exchange. Over the last week, Orbs has traded up 27.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orbs alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.44 or 0.03571525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00252815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00034529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00136350 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002894 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,037,292,921 tokens. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken.

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bilaxy, Bittrex and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.