O’Reilly Automotive Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $4.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $4.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.48. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2020 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $19.30 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share.

ORLY has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $387.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $431.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $349.71 and a 12 month high of $454.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,899,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80,000.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,845 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,365. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

