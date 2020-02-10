Origin Sport Hits Market Capitalization of $2.80 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $2.80 million and $6.40 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io.

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

