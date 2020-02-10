Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.34 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will announce sales of $183.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $182.80 million and the highest is $183.91 million. Ormat Technologies posted sales of $190.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year sales of $736.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $736.40 million to $737.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $786.94 million, with estimates ranging from $783.30 million to $793.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORA shares. Cowen lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

NYSE:ORA opened at $84.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.50. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $86.76.

In other Ormat Technologies news, insider Lowe Brian 270,900 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. Also, VP Zvi Krieger sold 808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $61,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,957 shares of company stock worth $927,059 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,524,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $16,514,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,385,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,589,000 after purchasing an additional 99,904 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 87,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 53,674 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

