Ory Weihs Buys 100,000 Shares of XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) Stock

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) insider Ory Weihs acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £29,000 ($38,147.86).

XLM opened at GBX 28.88 ($0.38) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 million and a PE ratio of 3.40. XLMedia PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 92 ($1.21). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 60.47.

Get XLMedia alerts:

About XLMedia

XLMedia PLC is the United Kingdom-based online performance marketing company. The Company focuses on paying users from multiple online and mobile channels and directs them to online businesses who, in turn, convert such traffic into paying customers. The Company’s segments include Publishing, Media and Partners Network.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for XLMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XLMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.