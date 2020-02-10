OST (OST) Price Reaches $0.0126 on Major Exchanges

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last seven days, OST has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One OST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Upbit and Coinsuper. OST has a market capitalization of $9.23 million and approximately $549,184.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.05 or 0.03584540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00253914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00034456 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00137189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002678 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST was first traded on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,236,973 tokens. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OST is ost.com. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken.

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, IDCM, Coinsuper, Gate.io, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.