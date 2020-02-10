Otter Tail (OTTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $53.95 on Monday. Otter Tail has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.96%.

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $102,501.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OTTR shares. ValuEngine cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Sidoti started coverage on Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

