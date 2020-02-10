Ouroboros (OURO) Price Tops $0.0896 on Exchanges

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Ouroboros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0896 or 0.00000907 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ouroboros has a total market cap of $606,923.00 and $15,278.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ouroboros has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.70 or 0.03550103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00256752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00034213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00135922 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Ouroboros Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 14,328,011 coins and its circulating supply is 6,773,355 coins. The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en.

Buying and Selling Ouroboros

