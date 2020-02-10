Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,070 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Outfront Media worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OUT stock opened at $30.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Outfront Media Inc has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average is $27.11.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

