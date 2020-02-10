OVCODE Price Hits $0.0188 (OVC)

OVCODE (CURRENCY:OVC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last seven days, OVCODE has traded flat against the dollar. OVCODE has a total market cap of $827,175.00 and approximately $2,189.00 worth of OVCODE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OVCODE token can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OVCODE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.54 or 0.03576849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00249322 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00034856 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00134504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002868 BTC.

About OVCODE

OVCODE’s total supply is 83,875,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,918,342 tokens. The Reddit community for OVCODE is /r/OVcode. The official website for OVCODE is ovcode.com. OVCODE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. OVCODE’s official message board is medium.com/@ovcode.

Buying and Selling OVCODE

OVCODE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVCODE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OVCODE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OVCODE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OVCODE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OVCODE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.