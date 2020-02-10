OWNDATA Market Capitalization Reaches $507,294.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $507,294.00 and $22,018.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00047347 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00371206 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010172 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012490 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001561 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 69.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006988 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata.

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

