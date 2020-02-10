Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Ian Barkshire Purchases 10 Shares

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) insider Ian Barkshire acquired 10 shares of Oxford Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,595 ($20.98) per share, with a total value of £159.50 ($209.81).

Shares of Oxford Instruments stock remained flat at $GBX 1,600 ($21.05) during trading on Monday. 24,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,802. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,547.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,410.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19. Oxford Instruments plc has a 52 week low of GBX 900 ($11.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,672 ($21.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,180 ($15.52) to GBX 1,462 ($19.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,825 ($24.01) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,529.50 ($20.12).

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.