Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) Major Shareholder Leroy Scott Frantz Buys 400,000 Shares

Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) major shareholder Leroy Scott Frantz purchased 400,000 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of OXLC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.40. 551,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,028. Oxford Lane Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 182,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 27,493 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXLC. BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

