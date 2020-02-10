Oxycoin Market Cap Reaches $86,425.00 (OXY)

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 10th. In the last week, Oxycoin has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Oxycoin has a market cap of $86,425.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00049498 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000254 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000092 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Oxycoin Profile

Oxycoin (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 931,894,857 coins. Oxycoin’s official message board is medium.com/@oxycoin. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxycoin is oxycoin.io. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oxycoin Coin Trading

Oxycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

