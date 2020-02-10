P H Glatfelter Co to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:GLT)

P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for P H Glatfelter in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for P H Glatfelter’s FY2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.16 million. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a positive return on equity of 6.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of GLT opened at $17.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43. P H Glatfelter has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $789.34 million, a PE ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is 69.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in P H Glatfelter by 92.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 97,377 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 13.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter in the third quarter worth $155,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

