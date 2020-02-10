Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.03 Million

Analysts expect Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) to report $122.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacira Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.90 million and the highest is $122.40 million. Pacira Biosciences posted sales of $95.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will report full year sales of $419.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $416.90 million to $423.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $499.57 million, with estimates ranging from $477.54 million to $533.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pacira Biosciences.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $104.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacira Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 70,000 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $3,112,900.00. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,176 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $51,908.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,873. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,519,000 after acquiring an additional 384,794 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,263,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,104,000 after acquiring an additional 52,956 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,504,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 338,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after acquiring an additional 40,203 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $47.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.68. Pacira Biosciences has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,183.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

See Also: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacira Biosciences (PCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.