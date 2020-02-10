PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,132 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of PacWest Bancorp worth $11,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 100,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 11,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Yung purchased 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,202.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.39. 6,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,583. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.64 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on PACW. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

