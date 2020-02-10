Pakcoin Hits Market Cap of $169,779.00 (PAK)

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Pakcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Pakcoin has a market cap of $169,779.00 and $2.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000155 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Pakcoin

Pakcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pakcoin Coin Trading

Pakcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

