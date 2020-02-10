Pandacoin (PND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $921,830.00

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Pandacoin has a total market capitalization of $921,830.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pandacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pandacoin Coin Profile

Pandacoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech.

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

