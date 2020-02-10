Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Director Acquires $55,520.00 in Stock

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Director Christopher T. Fraser acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00.

Shares of NYSE PHX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.94. 145,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,837. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a positive return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 102.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

PHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 8.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 16.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

