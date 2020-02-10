ParallelCoin Market Capitalization Hits $127,070.00 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 51.1% lower against the US dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $127,070.00 and approximately $173.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00004102 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.89 or 0.00750259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010117 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007649 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000293 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

