Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.85.

POU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CSFB raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

POU opened at C$5.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $760.90 million and a PE ratio of -3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.44. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$4.91 and a 52 week high of C$9.97.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$1.36. The firm had revenue of C$199.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 100,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total transaction of C$739,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,149,988 shares in the company, valued at C$8,498,411.32.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.