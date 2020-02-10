ParkinGo One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,131.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $5,131.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00047841 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00066632 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000728 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00080245 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,937.77 or 1.00289955 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000637 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000397 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,611,527 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

