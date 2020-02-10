Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland Sells 800 Shares

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 619,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,802,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ PATK traded up $1.46 on Monday, hitting $55.53. The company had a trading volume of 125,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,746. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.98 and a 12-month high of $56.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 53.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 43.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 15,315 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

