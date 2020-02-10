Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) PT Lowered to $11.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.05% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.48.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $16.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.49 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $61,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,670 shares in the company, valued at $961,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $565,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,076,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,753,000 after purchasing an additional 887,790 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $3,930,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,950,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,809 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

