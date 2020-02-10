Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for about 3.3% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 38,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 2.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 58.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.33. 36,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,461. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.30. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.94 and a twelve month high of $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. Paychex’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

