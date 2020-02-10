PayCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $44,881.00 (XPY)

PayCoin (CURRENCY:XPY) traded 39.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last seven days, PayCoin has traded 39.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PayCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand and YoBit. PayCoin has a total market cap of $44,881.00 and $1.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PayCoin Coin Profile

PayCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2014. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,995,342 coins. PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin. PayCoin’s official website is www.paycoin.com. The official message board for PayCoin is www.talkxpy.com.

Buying and Selling PayCoin

PayCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

