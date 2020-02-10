Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,074,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,666 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Paypal worth $224,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,920,000 after acquiring an additional 327,750 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,735,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $836,773,000 after acquiring an additional 364,366 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 609.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,403,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $352,536,000 after acquiring an additional 140,425 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,197,888.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,862,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,351,993. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.57. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $122.19. The company has a market cap of $139.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.03.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.