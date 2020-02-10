Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Decreased by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,558 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gardiner Nancy B lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL stock opened at $118.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $140.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $122.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.57.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

