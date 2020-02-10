PCHAIN (PI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $32,997.00

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, DEx.top, DDEX and IDEX. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $32,997.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00047239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.14 or 0.05706501 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00055756 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00025726 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00128513 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003754 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,893,855 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN.

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Bibox, Switcheo Network, DDEX, Bilaxy and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

