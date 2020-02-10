Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ: PGC):

2/4/2020 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/4/2020 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

1/31/2020 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/30/2020 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.50 price target on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/14/2020 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/31/2019 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/13/2019 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ PGC opened at $30.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $590.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 41,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 14,762 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 15,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

