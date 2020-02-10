Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY)

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MONY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.75) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.46) price objective (down previously from GBX 430 ($5.66)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 350 ($4.60).

Get Moneysupermarket.Com Group alerts:

Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock opened at GBX 329 ($4.33) on Monday. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 300.80 ($3.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 331.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 349.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80.

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.