Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for AA (LON:AA)

AA (LON:AA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AA has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.71) price objective on shares of AA in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of AA in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of AA from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 120 ($1.58).

LON:AA opened at GBX 44.34 ($0.58) on Monday. AA has a twelve month low of GBX 40.50 ($0.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 99.64 ($1.31). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 54.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.11. The firm has a market cap of $263.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16.

About AA

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

