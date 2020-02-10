Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO (LON:SGRO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SGRO. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SEGRO from GBX 775 ($10.19) to GBX 855 ($11.25) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SEGRO from GBX 725 ($9.54) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SEGRO from GBX 855 ($11.25) to GBX 954 ($12.55) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 872 ($11.47).

Shares of LON:SGRO opened at GBX 914.40 ($12.03) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61. SEGRO has a 52 week low of GBX 634.40 ($8.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 911.80 ($11.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 894.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 830.72.

In related news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, with a total value of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

