PeepCoin Hits Market Cap of $274,249.00 (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. PeepCoin has a total market capitalization of $274,249.00 and $3.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PeepCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub, TradeOgre and CoinExchange. During the last week, PeepCoin has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002299 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000782 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 126,335,132,068 coins and its circulating supply is 87,135,132,068 coins. PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PeepCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, C-Patex, TradeOgre, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

