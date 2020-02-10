Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Peloton in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Peloton from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Peloton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Peloton in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Peloton from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:PTON traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.73. 2,748,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,252,149. Peloton has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.14.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.83) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peloton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Peloton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Peloton by 683.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Peloton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 21.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

