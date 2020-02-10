PENG (PENG) Market Capitalization Achieves $138,524.00

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One PENG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, PENG has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. PENG has a market capitalization of $138,524.00 and $8.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PENG

PENG’s total supply is 10,192,337,861 coins and its circulating supply is 7,110,484,263 coins. PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PENG Coin Trading

PENG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

