PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Wedbush

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

NYSE PFSI opened at $39.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.26. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.44.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $490.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.75 million. Research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $180,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $611,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,941. 22.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 62.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 14,339 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

