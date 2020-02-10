PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.88 and a 1-year high of $145.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.72.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

